CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Services Committee meeting authorizing a contract for more medications for the opioid treatment program in Canton.
The contract is with Hikma Pharmaceuticals.
Jay S. Ulrich, director of community services, said during the meeting that Hikma’s bid came in around 30% to 50% less than competitor bids. The medications that need to be purchased are primarily Methadone and Suboxone, he said.
The OTP allows for the dispensing of methadone in addition to Suboxone and Subutex, which the Human Services Center already provided.
Methadone is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence. In liquid, powder or tablet form, it reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.
The OTP opened in July and is housed in the county Human Services Center on Route 310. It offers a higher level of care for people with severe opioid use disorder — severe meaning daily intravenous drug users.
The resolution does not state how much money the medications will cost.
“This is a resolution to lock in the prices for the year,” Mr. Ulrich said.
Mr. Ulrich said that, as of last Friday, the clinic had 103 patients. That’s far more than anticipated.
“We didn’t anticipate this many individuals at this point,” Mr. Ulrich said. “I think we had predicted maybe 30 by the end of the year, and we met that within the first month.”
He said the program is going well.
“There’s always a few hiccups when you’re moving that many people through the clinic and building, but overall it’s going smoothly,” he said.
The high rate of participation underscored to him the need for the program.
“In terms of need, there certainly seems to be a need for this in the community,” he said.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Dec. 5.
