County OKs medication contract for opioid program

St. Lawrence County’s first methadone clinic for treatment of opioid use disorder will be housed at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Center, 80 Route 310 in Canton. Ellis Giacomelli/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Services Committee meeting authorizing a contract for more medications for the opioid treatment program in Canton.

The contract is with Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.