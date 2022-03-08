CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators argued Monday night over the cost of a new license-plate cutter for the Department of Motor Vehicles, which was laid out in a resolution that ultimately passed.
The resolution presented during the Board of Legislators monthly meeting calls for $9,000 in budget modifications for the new plate cutter.
“I think it’s an exorbitant price to pay $9,000 for something to cut aluminum license plates,” said Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, who was one of two legislators to vote against the resolution. “I think it could be done with manually operated, simple equipment that other counties use costing less than $300 or $400, so I will be voting against this resolution.”
Board Chair William J. Sheridan also voted against the resolution. Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, was absent from the meeting.
“Actually, Mr. Lightfoot is right,” Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, said. “You can buy a plate cutter for about $300, but this piece of equipment is safety-oriented and can do multiple plates at the same time.”
Mr. Acres voted in favor of the resolution. He added how the machine would save time, since the county cuts around 2,000 plates per month.
Dale R. Grant, the county’s superintendent of buildings and grounds, said an average 12 man-hours a week is spent shearing plates.
Mr. Acres argued that the investment would be recouped “pretty quickly,” since the county charges $2 per plate.
Safety, however, seemed to be the motivating force behind other legislators’ support.
“Mr. Grant said there have been some injuries using the current device, so I don’t look at this as an expense; I look at this as the cost of shearing plates,” said Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, who approved the resolution. “It’s worth it if we can avoid someone being injured.”
“The injuries Mr. Denesha speaks about are repetitive motion injuries,” said Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, who also approved the resolution. “If this helps deter that then it’s worth the $9,000.”
“I understand where other people are coming from,” Mr. Lightfoot said in reply to injury concerns. “But I think it looks like hell to spend $9,000 on a piece of equipment to do something we’re not even required to do. We’re not required to cut them in two. If we bent them in two and sent them to the recycling place, I think that would more than do it.”
Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, supported the resolution because he doesn’t see $9,000 as that much in the grand scheme of things, especially not when it comes to safety concerns.
“The bigger picture is we have a DMV that brings in profits of over $1 million a year, and we’re looking at quibbling over $9,000? It’s about employee safety,” Mr. Burke said. “Imagine if we looked to this level of minutia for all the highway equipment?”
“Our head of buildings and grounds reviewed the purchase and has endorsed it … as legislators we should put our trust in our department heads,” he added.
