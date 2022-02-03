CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution Monday authorizing the board chair to sign an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS Wildlife Services to reduce beaver-induced road damage.
The agreement will establish a cooperative program between the county Department of Highways and APHIS Wildlife Services to reduce roadway damage, and its risks to human health, caused by beaver activity.
The cost of the program is not to exceed $7,000, according to the resolution.
“Beaver activity has caused significant damage to county roads, including flooding of roads, erosion of roadbeds, blocked road culverts, and other related property damage as well as indirect threats to human health and safety,” the resolution says.
To mitigate damage, the resolution says APHIS Wildlife Services may install water control structures to reduce flooding and prevent beaver dams from forming. This may also reduce beaver numbers in locations where beaver activities are deemed to be a threat to roads or other properties managed by the Department of Highways.
The agreement will take effect March 1 and expire Dec. 31.
During the Board of Legislators Finance Committee meeting Monday, Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said this is an annual contract that goes back several years.
“When a beaver dam is downstream of a crossing, the water could overtop the road or cause stability issues with it, and therefore it’s a hazard to the traveling public,” he said.
He said the Department of Highways contracts with the USDA to remove “nuisance beavers,” for which a nuisance permit must be obtained from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“When we notice that we have a nuisance problem causing a public safety issue, they get landowner permission and assist us, and maybe even do dam removal,” Mr. Chambers said.
As for whether roads and human activities are the real nuisance to beavers, rather than the other way around, Mr. Chambers said “beavers are quite good engineers, that’s for sure, but people need to move back and forth and goods and services need to be delivered so roads are kind of necessary.”
When beaver activity is causing a nuisance, he said the beaver population is “trapped” and “eliminated,” at least for the most part.
“It’s done in accordance with regulations that the DEC puts forward, and it’s a last resort where we have a public safety concern,” he said.
