CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators unanimously passed a resolution authorizing final payments to be made to the Bonadio Group for its review of Children’s Services, which has faced public scrutiny over allegations of corruption.
Last year, the board hired the independent firm to investigate allegations against the county Department of Social Services and its Child Protective Services unit. The investigation was a response to public outcry over DSS employees fostering children, setting different rates of compensation for doing so, and allegations of employees retaliating against families, among other concerns raised by residents during several past board meetings.
The Bonadio Group is reviewing “policy, procedures, current practices, concerns raised by the public” and more, as part of its investigation, according to the resolution.
The cost of the review is $85,000, and this resolution authorizes the remaining $63,750 to be paid this year. The balance was paid last year.
The Bonadio Group’s review of Children’s Services programs marks the final phase of its investigation, which will conclude later this month with a report detailing recommendations, the resolution says.
“The final report will identify areas of strength for the Department, and areas of weakness and/or concern will be addressed and fully corrected to ensure the needs of the children being served by the Department are met,” the resolution says.
The resolution says that, during the review, reports were provided to the Board of Legislators detailing the work being completed and status updates.
“The cost has not changed,” the resolution says, “and the work completed in 2021 totaled $21,250; the second payment due is $42,500 and the final payment due is $21,250 following completion of the review for a total due in 2022 of $63,750.”
