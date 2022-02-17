CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution Monday during the Operations Committee meeting authorizing a contract with New Paradigm Psychological Services PLLC for counseling through the Probation Department.
“The Probation Department has determined that the purchase of rehabilitative and supportive services can be an effective and efficient means to fulfill its statutory responsibilities,” the resolution says.
Those responsibilities include ensuring that all sex offenders are assessed by a trained treatment provider using a sex-offender specific assessment instrument.
The resolution says New Paradigm Psychological Services has partners who are New York-licensed psychologists and clinical members of the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers who can provide counseling to juveniles and adults identified as sexual offenders.
New Paradigm services for individual and group counseling sessions and assessments would start on the date of the contract signing. The contract would end Dec. 31, 2024.
According to the resolution, if a client does not have insurance coverage, the Probation Department is responsible for paying the rates, which are $25 per client for group sessions, $50 per client for individual sessions and $200 for each sex offender assessment.
“What I like about this company is that they accept insurance, so that will help take some of the burden off the county and client to pay,” county Probation Director Timothy P. LePage said.
If the client doesn’t have insurance, Mr. LePage said, New Paradigm only charges $200 for sex offender assessments, whereas the current provider charges $250.
“So there’s a little bit of savings there,” he said.
He said the department’s current sex offender treatment provider is hesitant to return to in-person sessions, and New Paradigm will be in Massena once per week for sex offender treatment.
One downside, Mr. LePage said, is that New Paradigm offers open-ended treatment classes, whereas “the lady that does it now has always had a 16-week schedule.” However, he said, the open-ended treatment will allow clients to start treatment at any time, and the services will be quicker.
“Hopefully,” he said, “it’s a win-win situation.”
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.