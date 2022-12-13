County backs septic upgrades for all waterways

The Grasse River as it passes through the village of Canton. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting requesting that all bodies of water within the county qualify for the septic repair and replacement program.

The program, which is run through the state Environmental Facilities Corp., seeks to repair or replace defunct septic systems that may be spilling pollution into nearby bodies of water.

