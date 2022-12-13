CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting requesting that all bodies of water within the county qualify for the septic repair and replacement program.
The program, which is run through the state Environmental Facilities Corp., seeks to repair or replace defunct septic systems that may be spilling pollution into nearby bodies of water.
The program currently covers properties along the St. Lawrence River from the towns of Hammond, Morristown and Oswegatchie, as well as the Raquette River from the village of Potsdam boundary up to its confluence with the St. Lawrence River. The town of Clifton along Little River is covered as well.
The resolution aims to persuade the Environmental Facilities Corp. to include all water bodies in the county, such as Black Lake, Cranberry Lake and Rainbow Falls Reservoir.
“Bodies of water are usually the most prime real estate,” said Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, who sponsored the resolution. “I would encourage everyone to support this.”
He said he’s received several calls from people in his district who hope more water will be included in the program.
The program reimburses the cost of repaired or replaced septic systems along water bodies identified as threatened or endangered from effluent, or what’s discharged from the system. The county pays up to half the cost of the repair or replacement, up to a maximum of $10,000.
The septic tanks typically have to be within 250 feet of the water body, but there is no income restriction for the program.
The program is run through the North Country Housing Council. Those interested in the program can contact them, and they will take a look at whether the septic system is failing. If it is, the property owner is responsible for getting bids to pay for the work, and once that’s complete, they can submit receipts for reimbursement.
The North Country Housing Council can be reached at 315-386-8576.
