County opposes new state gun law

Pistols are arranged at Van Tassel’s Gunsmithing in Evans Mills. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s full board meeting opposing the recently enacted Concealed Carry Improvement Act, and authorizing the county attorney to explore options for legal challenges.

Under the new law that took effect Sept. 1, firearms including antique Civil War and Revolutionary War-era firearms are classified the same way as modern guns, and museums, parks and other locations open to the public are now considered “sensitive” areas where those weapons are prohibited. However, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office issued a statement Friday indicating that guns at reenactments will be allowed.

