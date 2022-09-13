CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s full board meeting opposing the recently enacted Concealed Carry Improvement Act, and authorizing the county attorney to explore options for legal challenges.
Under the new law that took effect Sept. 1, firearms including antique Civil War and Revolutionary War-era firearms are classified the same way as modern guns, and museums, parks and other locations open to the public are now considered “sensitive” areas where those weapons are prohibited. However, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office issued a statement Friday indicating that guns at reenactments will be allowed.
“Gov. Hochul passed new public safety laws to protect New Yorkers and keep them safe from gun violence. These laws allow historical reenactments to occur, and we will work with legislators and local law enforcement to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed,” the statement said.
Sensitive locations in the law include public transportation; entertainment venues; bars and restaurants that serve alcohol; Times Square; polling sites; houses of worship; educational institutions; day cares, summer camps and places where children gather; playgrounds, parks and zoos; libraries; all government buildings; courthouses; health and medical facilities; emergency shelters, including homeless, youth or domestic violence shelters; and public demonstrations and rallies.
Bringing a weapon to any of those locations is now a felony.
The county board “expresses its profound opposition to the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and asserts that it is an unconstitutional enactment,” according to the resolution.
“When we take office, we make an oath to uphold the Constitution,” said Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, who sponsored the resolution. “I’m hoping more people will read and understand their constitutional rights, and support this resolution.”
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, agreed.
“New York has been on a tear since the SAFE Act (New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act of 2013) with knee-jerk reactions for lawful constitutional rights to protect ourselves,” he said. “The citizens of St. Lawrence County and New York State have had their constitutional rights inhibited … I am fully on board to support this resolution 100 percent, and I hope everyone else does as well.”
“We’re trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist,” said Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb. “We need to do what we can to undo this.”
Some legislators were concerned about one part of the resolution that empowers the county attorney to file suit in the name of St. Lawrence County against the law.
“I would hate to find out after the fact that we’re involved in a lawsuit,” said Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, who still voted in favor of the resolution. She proposed an amendment to the resolution to remove the clause granting the county attorney such powers, but it was struck down in a majority vote.
Instead, Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, proposed an amendment requiring board approval for any lawsuits brought forth by the county attorney, which passed unanimously.
Legislator Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, was the only one who voted against the resolution.
“I can support every amendment,” she said, “but every amendment is not unlimited.”
Her main concern, though, was that it seemed to give “carte blanche” freedom to the county attorney to decide the cases the county fights.
“I doubt he has time to do everything we’re asking him to do in this resolution,” she said.
During the meeting, County Attorney Stephen D. Button said that if the county were to become an active litigant in a suit against the new law, “it could be a significant amount of time,” which he may not have given his many roles in the county.
