CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on Monday night voted against a resolution to change the schedule for Medicare prescription reimbursements and tabled another that would raise co-pays for retirees.
The first resolution would’ve adjusted the schedule for current retirees so that reimbursements under Medicare Part B would be made once a year instead of the current twice-yearly schedule.
When the resolution was presented at last month’s Operations Committee meeting, Human Resources and Personnel Officer Jonnie Dorothy said she was proposing the change after “a larger number than usual” of former employees missed the deadline for reimbursement, leading her department to have to process them retroactively. Ms. Dorothy, at the operations meeting, said she would’ve opted to remove the deadline altogether, but the county treasurer recommended against doing so. That resolution passed in committee unanimously via voice vote.
A second resolution presented at the same Operations Committee meeting provided for increasing retiree prescription drug co-pays incrementally over a period of four years. Ms. Dorothy said at the time that this would bring retiree co-pays up to the price paid by current employees, which was growing over the last few years. Off the bat, this change caught the ire of several board members, many of them Democrats who voted against the resolution in committee.
During Monday’s board meeting, several retirees wrote to the board or spoke during the public comment period expressing their concerns about the resolutions, especially rising co-pay costs. Several legislators also noted they heard from constituents with similar concerns.
“I would like to know who identified the perceived unjust inequity or lack of parity between drug co-pay costs in union employees and non-union retirees was even a valid issue?” asked one commenter, Elizabeth List, a county retiree from Potsdam. “It would appear the legislature made its own judgment decision that this was a perk for undeserving retirees and was somehow unfair to working employees.”
As the board brought up the resolution on the reimbursement schedule, it quickly became clear that support, at least in the immediacy, had waned. Operations Committee Chairman Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, shortly after introducing the legislation made note that he would not support it.
“As recently as couple hours ago I was in favor of this revision,” Mr. Denesha said.
“In this country, in this state, people shouldn’t have to choose between groceries, shouldn’t have to choose between fuel to heat their house, shouldn’t have to choose whether I’m going to buy my meds or not,” he added, ultimately expressing his opposition to changing the reimbursement schedule.
Other board members were less swayed, noting the change in reimbursement schedule itself shouldn’t change how much retirees are getting, just how they have to budget it.
“It would be up to the individual to balance that out and to save,” Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, said addressing the board. “So, I don’t think that this creates any additional hardship. The money is not reduced and I think for accuracy in records that it is more important that we do this in one interval rather than two and I’ll be supporting it.”
Despite Mr. Acres’ support, the resolution failed 10-5. The board’s six Democrats were joined by Mr. Denesha, and Republicans Harry A. Smithers, R-Gouverneur; Rita A. Curran, R-Massena; and John H. Burke, R-Norwood, in voting against it.
Upon considering the latter resolution raising the co-pays, Mr. Denesha moved to table it until the December full board meeting in order to give the board more time to collect input and study the issue. The motion to table was approved via voice vote.
