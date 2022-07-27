LISBON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting determining that the construction of the Ogdensburg Transfer Station improvements project will not have any negative environmental externalities.
“The Board intends to construct an additional transfer station for the purpose of recycling and make scale improvements at the Ogdensburg Transfer Station in the town of Lisbon in order to enhance the efficiencies provided by the County Solid Waste Department and to create an effective recycling program,” the resolution states.
The county needs to award a contract for the construction of the project, an action that requires an environmental assessment.
“An Environmental Assessment Form (EAF) identifying and assessing the potential adverse environmental impacts associated with the proposed construction has been prepared and distributed in electronic version to the members of this Board for review,” the resolution states.
“At this point,” Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chamber said, “the paperwork indicates there will be no significant environmental impact from this proposed recycling transfer station at the existing Ogdensburg Transfer Station.”
According to the resolution, the EAF incorporated data from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation critical habitats databases, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation information on archeological sites and concerns, state and federal wetlands delineation maps, soil maps and internal engineering assessments.
“The Board of Legislators hereby determines, after review of the environmental assessment form and supporting documentation, that the construction of the Ogdensburg Transfer Station Improvements Project at the Ogdensburg Transfer Station in the town of Lisbon…will not result in any significant adverse environmental impacts,” the resolution states.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Aug. 1.
