Payments approved for county DSS probe

The seal of St. Lawrence County. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LISBON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting determining that the construction of the Ogdensburg Transfer Station improvements project will not have any negative environmental externalities.

“The Board intends to construct an additional transfer station for the purpose of recycling and make scale improvements at the Ogdensburg Transfer Station in the town of Lisbon in order to enhance the efficiencies provided by the County Solid Waste Department and to create an effective recycling program,” the resolution states.

