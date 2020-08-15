CANTON — Bad debt write-offs are once again before the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, this time to close outstanding Community Services Department debts from 2017.
The board of legislators passed a resolution in committee Monday to write off about $231,000 in unpaid bills from the Community Services Department from the year 2017. This includes debts for services at St. Lawrence County Mental Health, Expanded Children’s Services, and Chemical Dependency Clinics in Canton, Gouverneur, Massena and Ogdensburg.
Director of the Community Services Department Jay S. Ulrich, who took over that role in 2017, told the board that while part of the write-offs are due to payors not paying bills, part of the issue is with bill problems on behalf of the department and its contractors.
“I think, yes, there certainly were problems with billing that we’ve tried to correct over the years and we’ve gotten better at that, but certainly in 2017 there were some ongoing issues that were not being addressed,” Mr. Ulrich responded to question from board chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, who was one of two votes against the resolution.
Joined by finance committee chairman Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, the two legislators expressed concern that the department was continuing to bleed cash.
Others before the board Monday expressed a hesitancy to see the situation as an ongoing problem. Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norwood, noted that Mr. Ulrich had only been in the role since 2017 and that the problems with billing could be more complicated.
“I think we need to be very careful in passing judgment when we don’t know all of the background,” Mr. Burke said.
“Well, I think I’ve seen enough background to know that in the space of a couple of years, we’ve left on the table well over $1 million and god knows what [20]18, [20]19, and [20]20 are going to bring even though it’s on the downhill slide,” Mr. Lightfoot fired back.
Mr. Ulrich defended that he and the department have taken steps to try and rein in outstanding debts in a quicker timeframe. He noted that previously the department would not send bills to collections if a patient was receiving services, but that has been reversed. Mr. Ulrich also pointed out that the county services are a provider of last resort and don’t turn away patients whose insurance doesn’t cover that particular treatment. He said for example, Medicare won’t cover chemical dependency services. The write-offs also don’t mean that debts out for collection will cease.
This resolution comes after similar write-offs passed in January covering the Community Services Department books from the years 2002 to 2016 which totaled about $967,000. The resolution passed Monday will go before the board for a final vote on Sept. 14.
Log In
