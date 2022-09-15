CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a slew of resolutions during Monday’s full board meeting related to the Department of Highways.
The first resolution authorizes permanent easements with National Grid for construction of utilities for the county highway facility in Potsdam.
“This resolution will authorize the chair to sign easements for getting the National Grid poles installed on the new highway facility properties,” Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said during last month’s Finance Committee meeting.
“We have an easement on an adjacent property for the driveway … and we’ll be following that new driveway in the parcel where the outpost is being constructed,” he added.
The outpost will be located at 7074 Route 11. It will be used to store sand and salt for winter maintenance, as well as house equipment.
“Prior to operating, the county must grant a permanent easement to National Grid … for the purpose of constructing utility installation to the facility,” the resolution states.
Legislators also passed a resolution authorizing contracts for the construction of a recycling facility at the Ogdensburg Transfer Station, and modifying the 2022 budget for solid waste.
At the end of this calendar year, the Development Authority of the North Country will no longer operate a recycling transfer station for the county, requiring the county to construct its own site.
The resolution states that the solid waste department solicited bids for the construction of the transfer station, and picked Luck Bros. Inc., Plattsburgh, as the general contractor in an agreement not to exceed $1,551,500.
The electrical contract, not to exceed $95,100, went to Watson Electric, Norwood.
A resolution was also passed authorizing a contract with Barton & Loguidice for bidding, construction and inspection services for the transfer station improvement project. These services will cost $28,850, and will come out of the fund balance of the solid waste department.
