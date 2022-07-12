CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s full board meeting authorizing a contract with Lighthouse Software Systems for enrollment verification services at the Addiction Services Opioid Treatment Program.
“Community Services has recognized the need for increased access of individuals with an Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) to recovery services in St. Lawrence County,” the resolution says.
It goes on to say that the county’s addiction services program is required by the state to perform enrollment verifications before admitting patients, as well as to provide a continuum of care for patients in the program.
“The cost for this service will be $160 per month as described in the fee schedule within the contract,” the resolution states.
It says Community Services will use grant funding from the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program for the monthly expense.
The cost to the county will be $960 for fees and services.
During the meeting, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing an agreement with Drugscan for use of a centrifuge at Community Services.
“Community Services is required to provide mental health and chemical dependency lab services to individuals with mental illness and/or substance abuse and alcohol abuse problems,” the resolution says.
The resolution describes a centrifuge as a necessary piece of equipment in this process, and that Drugscan has agreed to provide one to Community Services at no charge.
The resolution says the department will be synchronizing electronic health records with Drugscan to allow for the collection of specimens, including blood draws, that are done in-house.
The on-site training for the equipment and analysis will take place by September, the resolution states.
