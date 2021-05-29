CANTON — Without discussion, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, at a special meeting Monday, approved the funding and construction of two equipment garages, as well as sand and salt storage buildings.
Just a few weeks ago, the board expected to be approving the construction of three garages and storage buildings.
The two approved projects will be built in the towns of Lisbon and Russell. The project taken off the agenda was to be built in Potsdam.
The Potsdam project hit a snag because it was to be built on property the county does not own. In Potsdam, the county Highway Department works from land owned by the town of Potsdam and the site of its Department of Public Works.
The county, at a meeting with the town in April, had sought to obtain a permanent easement so it could secure funding for the project.
According to county Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers, who attended the meeting, in order to secure funding for the project, the county needs to have “an ownership interest over the land,” which could be in the form of a permanent easement.
While town councilors were all content with the current arrangement of sharing the property, granting a permanent easement raised several questions.
“It seems like we are just giving the county town property with no actual funding other than what is described as a mutual benefit,” Potsdam Town Councilor Toni A. Kennedy said. “Why is there a need for a change if the town and the county has already said there is this great sharing of resources, there is this great relationship, so why the need for the easement? Why not just the continued shared services?”
Northern Tier Contracting of Gouverneur will be the general contractor on both projects.
The total cost in Lisbon is not to exceed $2,660,743. In Russell, the cost will be under $2,874,063.
Other companies included in the contract are Tel Inc. of DeKalb Junction and ENI Mechanical of Gouverneur.
In a Finance Committee meeting following the special meeting, legislators voted to move forward on issuing bonds to fund the projects.
The committee agreed to a bond issuance of not more than $6 million for the projects.
