St. Lawrence County prepares for exterior projects at court complex

In an upcoming renovation project at the St. Lawrence County Courthouse, pictured Friday, stone work will be repaired and sidewalks will be leveled. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing contracts for exterior maintenance at the county courthouse complex and modifying the 2022 budget to open a capital project in the county administrator’s office.

“This resolution does a couple of things,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said during the meeting. “Our buildings and grounds supervisor undertook a project on the newer 1993 courthouse; that’s not on this side of the building,” she said, referring to the legislative chamber, “it’s over where the courts are located. That building was completed in 1993 and is in great need of some attention.”

