CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing contracts for exterior maintenance at the county courthouse complex and modifying the 2022 budget to open a capital project in the county administrator’s office.
“This resolution does a couple of things,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said during the meeting. “Our buildings and grounds supervisor undertook a project on the newer 1993 courthouse; that’s not on this side of the building,” she said, referring to the legislative chamber, “it’s over where the courts are located. That building was completed in 1993 and is in great need of some attention.”
She said the county needs to address the stonework in that area, to ensure it’s watertight and prepared for the upcoming winter weather.
“Also the paint on that side of the building has faded with weather and the years, so we’d like to renew that as well as those large circles that are the front facade of the courthouse,” Ms. Doyle said.
She said there are challenges to face regarding the windows on that side of the courthouse, but that will be a separate project.
“We’d also like to do some survey and drone work,” she added.
They want the roof area surveyed and photographed to assess the impact of weather on the roof.
She said the sidewalk needs to be leveled again as well, and “that planter area also has some cracks in it and isn’t stable at this time.”
“This building is certainly in need of attention, as well as many others, and we competitively bid this project,” she said.
For the work, contracts will be signed with Continental Construction LLC, Ogdensburg; Montroy Contracting, Heuvelton; Adirondack Natural Stone, Whitehall; and WCT Surveyors, Canton. The total cost of all the contracts is $90,000.
“Opening a capital project for this complex allows us to isolate any and all costs we spend associated with work in this building,” Ms. Doyle said.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Monday.
