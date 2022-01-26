CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Services Committee meeting opposing a potential ban on wood burning in the state, although no ban is being proposed.
The resolution recaps how, in 2019, the state signed into law the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires the state to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels 40% by 2030, and no less than 85% by 2050.
The state’s Climate Action Council is researching ways to accomplish the goals.
“In a draft plan,” the resolution states, “members of the advisory panel to the CAC describe scenarios where wood consumption decreases within that time frame, and this could mean a potential future ban on wood-burning stoves.”
The resolution condemns such a ban due to the widespread reliance in upstate New York on wood-burning stoves for heating homes and cooking.
“A ban on wood-burning would have a major impact on many St. Lawrence County households including the Amish population who rely on wood burning stoves for cooking and cost-effective energy,” the resolution says.
The draft of the CAC’s plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions does not call for a ban on wood burning, nor does it contain any specific recommendations related to wood burning. Read the CAC’s draft plan at wdt.me/CACdraft.
“This would be a colossal mistake,” said Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, who co-sponsored the resolution. “I can’t imagine upstate, midstate, western New York, or anywhere letting this take place, but there are people that would love to change our way of life.”
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, who also co-sponsored the resolution, said he doesn’t use wood to heat his home.
“But I have a lot of friends who do, and we have businesses in the north country that produce wood pellets and employ people,” Mr. Reagan said. “This notion that wood is bad illustrates how we’re swinging too far to the edge.”
Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, supported the resolution but dismissed the notion of a potential wood-burning ban, describing it as hysteria.
“I think it’s important to note that claiming there’s going to be a ban on burning wood to heat homes is a little bit of a hysteria,” she said. “It does not state that anywhere in the 300-something page draft plan that the CAC has put out.”
The 341-page draft plan was released in December. It outlines a framework for hitting the state’s emissions reduction targets and covers workforce transitions and strategies specific to transportation, agriculture, electricity, waste and other sectors.
“I like how Ms. Terminelli phrased that,” said Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, who also cautiously supported the resolution. “I feel caught in the middle here because, who doesn’t love a wood fire? The problem is, a potential ban isn’t really happening. So, if I vote against this, I’m a big wacko, and if I vote for it, I’m voting for something that isn’t there.”
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Feb. 7.
