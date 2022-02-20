CANTON — Legislators unanimously passed a resolution last week during the county Operations Committee meeting to modify the 2022 budget for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for a 2020 Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Program grant from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
A 2020 resolution accepted the $44,151 grant, which now requires a budget modification to reflect changes in how the funds will be appropriated.
“This is a resolution to make a change in the budget,” St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said. “We had initially intended to purchase a drone under the SLETPP grant, but due to funding limitations and having to go with a certain vendor, we decided last year to purchase the drone through local monies, which made a change in the budget of $11,170.”
He said the $11,170 will be used to pay for undercover operations and to help out with IT infrastructure.
The modified budget for the $44,151 grant includes $8,830 for “portable surveillance,” $26,491 for “Air Card/Tablet Sustainment,” and $8,830 for “PPE & Decontamination Supplies.”
At the meeting, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution modifying the 2022 sheriff’s office budget for medical services at the county jail.
“The current physician for the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility has indicated his plans to retire from his duties as Medical Director,” the resolution says.
It goes on to say that “Lawrence Kring, M.D. has indicated his interest in the position of Medical Director, and Ken Hilbourne, FNP-C, will assist Dr. Kring.”
Mr. O’Brien said the current medical director is Dr. Imre Rainey-Spence.
“We’ve had some stumbling blocks with some of the providers at the facility,” Mr. O’Brien said. “Thankfully Dr. Kring and Hilbourne have shown an interest in helping the county out.”
The resolution calls for $17,000 in appropriations for their services, which Mr. O’Brien said will cost $254,000 in total.
“We’ve done a lot of research and, as far as salaries go, we’re getting a two-for-one in a sense having two medical providers, so we needed to transfer $17,000 over to ensure we have enough funding,” he said.
The resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.