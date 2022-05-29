CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a public hearing in order to set the salary for the county historian, which is required by local law.
The public hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. July 11 in the legislative chambers on Court Street in Canton.
The resolution states that the salary shall be set at $10,000 annually.
Nancy J. LaFaver is the current county historian, making $10,000 per year.
The function of the county historian has changed in recent years, County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said.
“You may recall that we have separated out the executive director of the historical association from the obligations for the historian, and I’m very grateful the board has supported bringing this historian role more in keeping with the direct county function,” she said.
She said the St. Lawrence County Historical Association continues to serve and be funded by the Board of Legislators in an archive capacity, and it also curates exhibits.
“Bringing out the historian has allowed us to look here on campus and really focus our efforts,” Ms. Doyle said.
Last year, she said, the county started the necessary work for the designation of a historical district, and “we continue working toward improving our knowledge and history.”
She said the role of the county historian is one of five statutory positions in a county that must be an employee, alongside her own position as administrator and county attorney, highway superintendent and others.
“For those positions,” Ms. Doyle said, “the salaries need to be set by local law.”
She said the county historian was instrumental in the celebration of the county’s 220th anniversary which took place on March 3, and “she will also be working with local historians to form a connection that wasn’t necessarily there before.”
In other county business, county attorney Stephen D. Button on Tuesday was elected to serve as the 40th president of the County Attorney’s Association of the State of New York. The objective of the organization, according to a press release from the county, is to promote more efficient county and city government, advance the science of jurisprudence, to assist county attorneys and provide a resource for professional development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.