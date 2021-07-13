OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on Monday night unanimously voted to pass a resolution authorizing the chairman to sign a facilities rental agreement with the Ogdensburg Free Academy.
The agreement seeks to use the school’s football field for the opioid overdose awareness community event scheduled to take place on Aug. 28.
As part of the Emergency Preparedness Program, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department — in conjunction with the St. Lawrence County Partners 4 Substance Use Prevention Task Force — plans to host the event to raise consciousness regarding the opioid epidemic in St. Lawrence County.
According to the resolution, the event will include presentations on harm reduction and the “Good Samaritan Law,” as well as education on the use of Narcan, which can reverse narcotic overdoses in an emergency.
There will also be a dedication ceremony to remember and honor those lost to substance overdose.
The cost to the county for the rental of the football field and the personnel needed for the event is $700.
The county unanimously passed another resolution Monday night authorizing the chairman to sign a contract with Tony Hoffman to be the keynote speaker at the event, upon approval of the county attorney. His speaking fee is $6,000.
Mr. Hoffman is a former drug abuser who overcame addiction and went on to coach in the 2016 Olympics. He is now a motivational speaker and the founder and director of the Freewheel Project, a nonprofit that mentors youth through action sports.
