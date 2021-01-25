CANTON — The city of Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County are still on a November 2021 deadline to finalize their negotiations for sales tax distribution after a contentious resolution to extend the existing formula failed Monday.
Last month, after a lengthy debate, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators’ Finance Committee voted to table the resolution. It was taken back up Monday and failed with the same legislators voting against it, 8-7.
“The City of Ogdensburg is sincerely disappointed that our good faith efforts to negotiate a deal with St. Lawrence County have failed to produce an extension,” Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said in a statement Monday night. “The is the second time that we were led to believe a mutually beneficial plan would be approved and it was not.
“In a time when the expectation is that all levels of government should be working together, it is unfortunate St. Lawrence County chose this manner to conclude a year’s worth of work,” he added.
The resolution would have again extended the agreement that had been in place since 2011 on how sales tax flowing into the county is distributed until Nov. 30, 2023. Under the proposed resolution, beginning on Dec. 1, 2023, the city would, by default, then have its 6.64% share lumped in with that of the other municipalities and would be subject to the same formula to distribute the sales tax based on population and assessed value.
But prior to that, the city would have two additional options: It could negotiate another deal with the county, or it could pre-empt sales tax directly from the state based on its own formula, as had been done in the 1990s. Under the latter option, the county would then receive the 6.64% share of sales taxes, which currently goes to the city.
The city, which is currently grappling with severe financial hardship, including a newly discovered $825,000 debt in unpaid delinquent property taxes to the county, has pushed the county for larger shares of sales tax revenue. Ogdensburg officials have repeatedly said the city has been in financial distress since before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic has only exacerbated the situation.
A major hot-button issue for the city since the passing of its 2021 budget on Dec. 9, has been the elimination of seven fire department positions in order to reduce costs. It costs the city about $131,968 per firefighter annually, including salary and benefits. Based on the average cost of the firefighters’ salary and benefits, the elimination of seven jobs would save the city about $923,000. The city has been in an ongoing court battle with its firefighters’ union over the staff reductions, citing violations to their minimum staffing agreement.
Last month, legislators representing Ogdensburg presented, at times pleading, to extend the current agreement to give the city a longer period to shore up its financial situation. While those same sentiments were still present, Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, asked to settle the issue.
“I think this issue has divided this board long enough,” Mr. Reagen said. “I think we’ve spent way too much time on an issue that has only divided community against community, legislator against legislator. It’s time for us to end this divisive issue.”
Other legislators agreed with Mr. Reagen and wanted to make a move.
“It’s like beating a dead horse,” said Legislator Larry Denesha, R-DeKalb. “We should deal with the issue at hand and deal with that on a separate date.”
But other legislators saw the passage of this resolution as kicking the can down the road, and preferred to scrap the extension in favor of drafting something permanent later in the year.
“This is ridiculous what we have allowed the city to drive us into and to put a wedge between half of this board and the other half,” said Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg. “I think what we need to do is to very strongly consider this resolution, and if we’re going to do something, let’s make it for a reasonable amount of time.
“Let’s take responsibility for this,” he added. “We’ve been doing it for a year and a half. Do we really want to pawn this off on somebodies that may be on this board in three years. I don’t for one.”
After Mr. Lightfoot’s vote in favor of tabling the resolution last month, Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly publicly called for his ousting as Board of Legislators chairman. Mr. Lighftoot did not stand for the role again. Mayor Skelly shared a similar disdain following the board’s final slaying of the latest resolution Monday.
Mr. Jellie said Mayor Skelly plans to address the matter Tuesday “in detail.”
Another Republican, Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, also opposed the bill, arguing as he had in the past that census data scheduled to come out in the spring would provide a more accurate picture of what portion of sales taxes the city more accurately deserves.
All Democrats except Legislator Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam, voted against the resolution. They were joined in opposition by Mr. Lightfoot, Mr. Acres and John D. Burke, R-Norwood.
