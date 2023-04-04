CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators voted down a resolution Monday night that would have urged the state legislature to adopt the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
The bill has been proposed in Assembly and Senate to support the “essential role local news organizations play in keeping citizens informed about what is happening with their local democracy.”
The bill would provide tax credits to newspaper publishers for local newsroom salaries. The first year, local newsroom salaries would receive a 50% tax credit and a 30% tax credit for the following four years.
It would also provide personal income tax credits up to $250 to encourage readers who subscribe to local news publications.
According to the resolution, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act comes at a time of, “declining civic engagement, less participation in local government and rising turmoil in political discourse.”
“The role of local journalism is important to help communities bridge the partisan divides that can paralyze representative government at all levels,” the resolution states.
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, was the first to show his support for the resolution.
“I urge all of you to support it because not only does it help nurture our local jobs but more importantly it helps nurture our communities by encouraging open discussion and free discussion,” Mr. Reagen said. “In a time of political polarization such as we’ve never seen before, this can help to bring our communities together and ensure our citizens are informed about the issues of today.”
Mr. Reagen was a longtime editor of The Journal and Advance News in Ogdensburg.
County Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, questioned whether the bill would come at a cost to taxpayers.
“I would say that there’s a huge cost to not having local news that is fair and balanced,” said County Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena. “When you have a lot of news online it can change without anyone really noticing. The reason that the Bible has lasted for centuries is because it’s in print.”
Ms. Curran said that if her constituents did not want the county to support the bill, she would listen, but that this resolution is important to local communities.
“It is a very real and important thing that we cover local issues so people know what’s going on, know what we’re doing and know what their money is being spent on,” Ms. Curran said. “It’s important that it is captured, for prosperity, so to speak.”
The tax credits involved with the bill would be allocated from the state’s 2024 proposed budget which includes $700 million in film production tax credits. County Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said that money should be used for other pressing issues in the state, like crime and homelessness.
Legislator William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, also voiced concern over the amount of money allocated in the state budget.
“I support local journalism, I always have,” Mr. Sheridan said. “I understand journalism in the electronic age is creating some problems but this money is going to come from somewhere.”
The resolution failed in a 9-5 vote with Ms. Curran, Mr. Reagen, County Legislator Daniel Fay, D-Canton, County Legislator Margaret Haggard, D-Potsdam, County Legislator Glenn J. Webster, R-Norwood, voting in support of it.
Mr. Sheridan, Mr. Burke, Mr. Lightfoot, Legislators John Gennett, R-Brasher Falls, Nicole Terminelli, D-Massena, Benjamin Hull, R-Madrid, Larry Denesha, R-Dekalb, Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, and Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur, voted against it.
Certified copies of the resolution will be forwarded to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, and other state officials.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.