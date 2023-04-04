St. Lawrence Co. fails to back journalism sustainability bill

An edition of the Watertown Daily Times is printed on the Manroland press in downtown Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators voted down a resolution Monday night that would have urged the state legislature to adopt the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.

The bill has been proposed in Assembly and Senate to support the “essential role local news organizations play in keeping citizens informed about what is happening with their local democracy.”

