CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting requesting the state Legislature establish recycling regulations for solar panels.
The resolution states that the rise in use of solar panels has led to an accumulation of waste at the end of the life of the panels.
“Proper recycling of the solar panels will not only ensure that these materials and metals are able to be reused but also ensures that the panels do not prematurely enter the waste stream where they can have potential negative environmental effects,” the resolution says.
The resolution says it is “imperative” that a safe and environmentally sound method for the recycling and recovery of the commercially valuable materials be established.
“This resolution came through the (state) Climate Action (Council), and received some attention relative to all of the proposals that counties like St. Lawrence and others are seeing in the way of potential solar development,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said.
“What hadn’t been happening is a plan for the other hand,” she said.
Ms. Doyle said that solar panels have about a 20-year lifespan, but that there aren’t established regulations providing for the proper disposal and care of them.
“Some of them in this county are getting within five or eight years of those lifespans,” she said.
The resolution states how solar panels contain recyclable aluminum, glass and plastic, as well as photovoltaic cells, which “contain various valuable materials and rare metals.”
It says that solar power plays an essential part in the state’s efforts to meet its climate goals, and “a robust recycling program will promote a sustainable solar industry in the state.”
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.