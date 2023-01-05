Forsythe to lead St. Lawrence board

St. Lawrence County legislators Tuesday at the county courthouse in Canton, front row from left, Rita E. Curran, District 15, William J. Sheridan, District 4, Margaret I. Haggard, District 10, John H. Burke, District 12, Nicole Terminelli, District 14, and Larry Denesha, District 6. Back row from left, Benjamin E. Hull, District 8, Daniel G. Fay, District 9, Glenn J. Webster, District 11, Rick Perkins, District 7, James E. Reagen, District 1, Harry A. Smithers, District 5, David W. Forsythe, District 2, Joseph R. Lightfoot, District 3, and John Gennett, District 13. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — During Monday’s full board meeting, David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, was elected chair of the St. Lawrence County Legislature. Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, was elected vice chair.

The legislature voted 12-3 for Mr. Forsythe, with Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, receiving three votes. The vote for vice chair was 12-3 as well in favor of Mr. Perkins, with Legislator Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, receiving three votes.

