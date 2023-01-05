CANTON — During Monday’s full board meeting, David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, was elected chair of the St. Lawrence County Legislature. Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, was elected vice chair.
The legislature voted 12-3 for Mr. Forsythe, with Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, receiving three votes. The vote for vice chair was 12-3 as well in favor of Mr. Perkins, with Legislator Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, receiving three votes.
“I’m proud and honored,” Mr. Forsythe said over the phone Wednesday on being elected. “I’ve been waiting patiently until it was my turn, and I think now is the perfect opportunity since I have the time.”
He wanted to serve as chair in order to have more say in the county’s governance.
“I think everyone that sits on the legislature at some time or other would like to be the chair,” he said. “I’ve served as vice chair under Joseph Lightfoot (R-Ogdensburg), and I wanted to give some direction to the county and have more input.”
As chair, fiscal policy will be an important issue moving forward.
“I’m a fiscal conservative, and probably one of the most conservative people on the board, so I’m gonna watch the finances,” he said.
Mr. Perkins shares that philosophy.
“I’m honored to have the board members’ confidence to do the vice chair job,” he said Wednesday. “It is my hope to continue to be fiscally conservative with the taxpayers’ money as we have done for the past eight years and encourage all the towns, villages and schools to take the same initiative.”
Since the vote for chair happened before the full board meeting began, Mr. Forsythe served his first session as chair on Monday.
“I thought it went well, and I pledge to be open, transparent and reachable,” he said.
The term for chair lasts one year. Mr. Forsythe succeeds Legislator William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, who served two terms.
Mr. Sheridan chose not to seek the position for a third term.
“I decided two years was enough, because I think that it’s a good idea to change leadership roles on a regular basis,” he said over the phone Wednesday.
Mr. Sheridan described the role of the chair as essentially the chief executive officer of the county.
“It’s a big, time-consuming job, and you have to run the meetings, make certain appointments, appoint committees, and try to steer the legislature in a very well thought-out manner,” he said.
Mr. Sheridan has confidence in Mr. Forsythe’s new leadership.
“Dave Forsythe is a guy whose not shy when it comes to speaking his mind and fighting for the taxpayers,” he said. “He’s got a business background, which I think is important, he’s got the experience to act as chairman, and I think he’ll do an outstanding job.”
