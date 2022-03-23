CANTON — The establishment of an Oswegatchie River Advisory Council, which was first discussed by the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators in 2011, will have to wait a little longer.
Legislators tabled a resolution to agree to the council’s formation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation during Monday night’s Operations Committee meeting.
“Back in 2011, the county was a signatory to a licensing agreement for dams along the Oswegatchie River, and part of that agreement called for the creation of a River Advisory Council,” said county Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer. “It’s taken until March of 2022 for the development of this council, but the DEC has now put it together, and they are looking for all the original signatories to the relicensing.”
He said the county was one of nine entities to sign on to the River Advisory Council, which would include a county-appointed designee for recreational and environmental improvements along the river.
Other signatories, he said, include the DEC, the National Park Service, the Adirondack Mountain Club, Clifton-Fine Economic Development Corp. and the New York State Council of Trout Unlimited.
Mr. Pfotenhauer said the designees will meet a couple times per year to discuss improvements to make the river more accessible or better protected.
He said the body will have broad powers, and the council can allocate funds for projects or services regarding the river upon a majority agreement of designees.
Mr. Pfotenhauer said he’s not sure why it took so long for the DEC to finally put the council together.
The signatories were the root of the issue for many county legislators, who thought they didn’t represent the interests of locals.
“We need our own people of interest in there, such as local towns and recreation groups along the river,” said Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, who first moved to table the resolution. “I would like to table this and have Jason go back to the DEC or whoever it is putting this out to include local representation and let them have a voice and not just be there without a say.”
Legislators voted 12-1, with two absent, to table the resolution until next month’s Operations Committee meeting, scheduled for April 11.
Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, was the only vote against tabling.
If the resolution passes next month, Mr. Pfotenhauer said the next step will be to come forward with another resolution appointing an individual to serve on the council.
