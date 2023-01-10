St. Lawrence Co. to cover OT costs

A screen grab from a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office recruitment video.

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting to modify the 2022 budget for overtime expenses at the Correctional Facility.

“The Sheriff’s Correctional Facility requires additional funding to cover overtime costs due to extenuating staffing challenges through the end of 2022,” the resolution states.

