CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting to modify the 2022 budget for overtime expenses at the Correctional Facility.
“The Sheriff’s Correctional Facility requires additional funding to cover overtime costs due to extenuating staffing challenges through the end of 2022,” the resolution states.
The resolution calls for an additional $78,000 in funding.
“As you all are well aware, we’ve had significant staffing issues over the last couple of months,” Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said during the meeting.
“This board and our office have taken great steps to remedy the situation, but we’re not quite over the hump yet.”
He said the Correctional Facility currently has three vacant part-time positions, but has filled two of the five part-time positions recently authorized by the board.
“We’re moving extremely swiftly,” he said.
Late last year the Sheriff’s office released a recrutiment video set to dramatic, orchestral string music, members of the department are seen in nearly all aspects of their job. It shows driving training, shooting at a range and using a police dog to search for evidence.
The video highlights different opportunities for potential candidates including road patrol, pursuit training, positions within the sniper team and the drone team, snow and trail patrol, community programs, boat patrol, active shooter training, K-9 training, arms training, school resource deputy program, civil decision and the corrections division.
The annual salaries for positions in the sheriff’s office are $47,254 for a full-time deputy sheriff, $48,470 for full-time correctional officers, $53,614 for a full-time registered nurse, and $67,174 to $85,796 for a full-time correctional facility clinic manager.
“The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has been serving the county since 1802,” Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said after an intro. “If you are highly motivated and community oriented, please come join our team.”
Part of the $78,000 bill comes from COVID-19 outbreaks in the facility as well as holiday time usage, Mr. O’Brien said.
A large portion of it, however, comes from an individual in the facility who needed to be watched 24/7 for 35 straight days.
“Because of the minimum staffings, we had to hire overtime to watch the individual, and that cost us approximately $37,000, which is the lion’s share of why we’re here tonight asking for more money.”
Mr. O’Brien also updated the board on the jail population, which has increased 16 percent since this time last year. There are currently 123 inmates, whereas in Jan. of 2022 there were 106.
“Mental health and drug issues are not going away, and we’re anticipating an increase next year as well,” he said.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Feb. 7.
