CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators will be presented with next year’s tentative budget at its meeting Monday.
The budget presentation kicks off a month of presentations from individual departments breaking down their spending requests for the 2021 fiscal year. According to audit results presented last month, the county is relatively well-situated for what will likely be the toughest and most uncertain fiscal plan in recent years.
As of earlier this year, the county had $20.5 million in its unassigned general fund balance, about 12% of the year’s expenditures. The county has also avoided raising property taxes since 2017, and benefitted from relatively buoyant sales tax revenues since then as well.
The board will also vote on a resolution to gradually increase prescription co-pays for retirees between $8 and $20 over the next four years. The resolution was contentiously approved in committee last month in a 9-5 vote, with one legislator absent.
County Human Resources/Personnel Officer Jonnie Dorothy said the county healthcare committee is seeing rising prescription drug co-pay costs for current employees and wanted to bring retirees up to the same level. If the board approves, the first incremental increase will be reflected starting Jan. 1.
