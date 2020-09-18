CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Finance and Operations committees will meet Monday and hear several presentations.
Earlier this year, the board requested an update on operations at the county Department of Social Services Office of Legal Counsel. The counsel’s office has seen a complete turnover of legal staff in the last year and both the director and interim director resigned during the same period. Those vacancies have now been filled, but last month, legislators called for either an in-person or written report on caseload and staffing difficulties at the department.
The board will also hear a presentation from Aaron Barrigar, the county forester, and John Tenbusch, from the planning department, on impacts form the emerald ash borer.
On the committee agenda is also a vote to move forward a proposal that would increase medicare part D prescription co-pays for retired county employees.
According to the agenda, the county Health Insurance Committee is asking legislators to advance one of two proposals, both of which would increase the co-pays from $7 to $15 for generic prescriptions to more accurately meet those paid by current employees. One of the proposals would do this incrementally over four years while the other would increase immediately.
The board is also slated to discuss the possible inclusion of waters just off the coast of Hammond in the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.
