CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously adopted the tentative 2023 budget during Monday’s board meeting.
The budget sees a decrease in true-value tax rate below $8 per $1,000 of assessed valuation — the lowest it’s been since the 1980s.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously adopted the tentative 2023 budget during Monday’s board meeting.
The budget sees a decrease in true-value tax rate below $8 per $1,000 of assessed valuation — the lowest it’s been since the 1980s.
The tentative budget sees the rate decreasing from $8.02 in 2022 to $7.60.
That means if your property is assessed at $100,000, you’d be saving $41.79 in taxes.
Meanwhile, the property tax levy is set to increase from $50,332,681 this year to $51,702,104 in 2023. County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle explained last month that the true-value tax rate can decrease while property tax levy increases because the TVTR includes assessed valuation changes, and also because the increase in property tax levy was mitigated by recognizing other sources of revenue.
One of those revenue sources is sales tax revenue, which is slated to increase from $62.7 million this year to $71.6 million next year.
Total revenue is projected to increase from $210 million to $221.9 million, while total appropriations will amount to $274.17 million.
The tentative budget also remains under the state tax cap for 2023.
“I just want to thank Ms. Doyle, the department heads, and everyone who helped establish this budget,” said Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, during the meeting.
“I, too, applaud Ms. Doyle and the department heads for putting together a solid budget — a budget which for the last seven years we’ve decreased taxes while maintaining services,” added Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid.
“I think any time you’re able to provide some tax relief to the citizens of the county, it’s a great achievement,” Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, said. “Especially right now when so many other costs are rising.”
“For fear of being completely redundant,” Legislator Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, said, “I’d also like to congratulate Ms. Doyle and all the 800 county employees who in some way contributed to this. It’s quite a task, and I really appreciate the work you’ve put into it.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.