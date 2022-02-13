CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution Monday during a full board meeting urging Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to keep Ogdensburg Correctional Facility open and relocate inmates from Rikers Correctional Center to OCF.
New York City expects to close the Rikers Island jail complex in 2027. OCF is one of six state prisons slated to close in March.
“The Ogdensburg Correctional Facility has a number of positive attributes including an impressive safety record, a reliable workforce, its proximity to the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, recent multi-million dollar infrastructure improvements, and would provide a safe place where inmates could be treated with dignity and respect while they serve their sentences,” the resolution says.
Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, said she supported the resolution for two reasons.
“No. 1, it keeps the prison open, which I think is the main concern. But also many of the people at Rikers are under horrible conditions,” she said. “I’ve been to OCF and it’s clean, well-run, and I believe that although you may have a sentence to serve, you don’t have to serve it in a place that’s unsafe or unsanitary.”
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, agreed.
“If New York state is looking at closing correctional facilities, they should close the ones where conditions are dangerous, where inmates are being injured and where staff does not have as good a track record as what we have in OCF,” he said. “OCF is recognized as one of the best-run facilities in the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.