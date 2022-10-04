CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s full board meeting urging the Department of Defense to initiate salary increases for active duty military personnel.
The resolution comes in response to U.S. Army guidance from August which advises troops and their families to sign up for food stamps if they are struggling financially due to inflation.
“With low pay and elevated prices for food and gas as a result of inflation, some soldiers may eventually feel forced to accept food and housing assistance from the same government that determines their monthly income,” the resolution states.
“Rather than recommending that soldiers and their families receive SNAP benefits, the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense should investigate cost of living adjustment increases and implement an appropriate wage schedule for soldiers serving the United States.”
The resolution is a revision of a prior one proposed during last month’s Finance Committee meeting which, rather than suggesting a wage increase, simply condemned the Army guidance as something that shouldn’t have to happen.
The resolution cites a study from the American Enterprise Institute which estimates that 24% of enlisted personnel are food insecure.
The resolution also mentions how, according to the federal government, an Army enlistee with two years of experience receives less than $22,000 a year in salary, whereas a person working 40 hours a week on minimum wage in St. Lawrence County would make about $27,456.
“The Board of Legislators calls upon its Federal Representatives to encourage the Department of Defense to analyze the salary structure of servicemen and servicewomen to provide a salary commensurate with the service provided by these individuals to their country,” the resolution states.
