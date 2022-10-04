St. Lawrence legislators urge pay raises for active military

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s full board meeting urging the Department of Defense to initiate salary increases for active duty military personnel.

The resolution comes in response to U.S. Army guidance from August which advises troops and their families to sign up for food stamps if they are struggling financially due to inflation.

