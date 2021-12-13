CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during the county Operations Committee meeting Monday night authorizing the chair to sign a contract with Volunteer Transportation Center for First Mile, Last Mile services.
“First Mile, Last Mile is a program through the Volunteer Transportation Center that will respond to individuals who need transport from their place of residence to a bus stop, which can take them to other points,” said Jason C. Pfotenhauer, county Planning Office director.
The resolution, he said, authorizes the sending of a contract with an organization the county has worked with for some time now.
“The VTC is a volunteer-driver based program that takes individuals to transit stops so they can use the bus system,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said. “We look to continue our relationship with them.”
The resolution states that the county requested proposals from vendors to provide First Mile, Last Mile services, and that the VTC was the sole responding agency.
First Mile Last Mile is funded in full by the state Department of Transportation, and no local money is used to provide the service.
The service is free to use, but is only available to individuals who live farther than three-quarters of a mile away from a bus stop.
First Mile, Last Mile passengers may call the public transit dispatch office 48 hours in advance to arrange a ride to a bus stop. The number to call is 315-386-2600.
VTC services can also be used to provide transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
At the meeting, legislators unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the chair to sign a one-year contract extension with VTC for transportation services to vaccination sites — a service which would otherwise be set to expire on Dec. 31.
“VTC is currently under contract to service individuals trying to get to a vaccination site, but don’t have the transportation to do so,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
“This resolution will allow this program to continue into 2022,” he said.
Mr. Pfotenhauer said 194 people have been transported to a vaccination site since the program began.
This service is free and open to the public, and those interested can call 315-714-2034 at least 48 hours ahead of time.
