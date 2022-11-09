CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Legislature appears to have added two seats to its Republican majority following unofficial election results Tuesday night.
Republicans replaced Democrats in districts 11 and 13. In District 11, Norwood businessman and Republican Glenn J. Webster defeated Democrat and software developer Timothy A. Vollmer, with Mr. Webster receiving 1,158 votes to Mr. Vollmer’s 1,073. Legislator Suzanne M. Fiacco, D-Stockholm, did not seek reelection in District 11.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but I’m proud of the way I ran the race,” Mr. Vollmer said Tuesday night.
Mr. Webster could not be reached for comment.
In District 13, Republican John Gennett of Brasher Falls defeated Independent Lynne M. Durant of North Lawrence with 1,226 votes to her 594.
“It’s a little surreal,” Mr. Gennett said Tuesday night. “I never thought I’d be in politics, but I’d like to thank the people for coming out to vote.” He said he hopes to maintain an open dialogue with Ms. Durant about the needs of the county and making it a better place.”
“I would like to take this opportunity to wish John Gennett the best of luck in his new role as legislator,” Ms. Durant said Tuesday night. “I would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to all of my supporters for their hard work and dedication during this campaign.”
District 13 Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, did not seek reelection.
Contested races also took place in districts 8, 14 and 15.
In District 8, Republican Benjamin E. Hull, the former director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care, won against Democrat and SUNY Canton professor Stephanie Petkovsek. Mr. Hull received 1,500 votes to Ms. Petkovsek’s 1,294.
“I’m very humbled and thankful to everyone who voted today,” Mr. Hull said Tuesday night. “I also want to thank and honor Mr. Acres. He’s helped lead our county so well, and I hope to carry on that legacy, and it will be an honor to do so.”
“I want to congratulate Mr. Hull and thank everyone who voted,” Ms. Petkovsek said. “I especially want to thank my husband as well as my campaign manager.”
District 8 Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, did not seek reelection.
In District 14, incumbent Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, won her bid for reelection against Republican challenger David Broadbent. Ms. Terminelli received 1,080 votes, and Mr. Broadbent received 895.
“I appreciate the support, and it was a good race,” Ms. Terminelli said. “I look forward to serving our constituents again for another four years.”
Mr. Broadbent could not be reached for comment.
In District 15, incumbent Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, won against former Waddington mayor and Democrat Janet M. Otto-Cassada. Ms. Curran received 1,632 votes, and Ms. Otto-Cassada received 1,219.
“I’m so happy to have all our constituents come out and vote for me,” Ms. Curran said. “I appreciate them participating, and I’m glad I’ll be there to help continue the fiscal stability of this county.”
Ms. Otto-Cassada could not be reached for comment.
The remaining incumbent legislators ran unopposed: James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg; David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon; Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg; William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond; Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur; Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb; Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam; Daniel G. Fay, D-Canton; Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam; and John H. Burke, R-Norfolk.
Election night results are unofficial and will be certified by local and state election officials in the coming weeks.
