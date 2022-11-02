CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a few resolutions during Monday’s Services Committee meeting dealing with funding for youth sports programs.
The first resolution authorizes the chair to sign a contract with the state Office of Children and Family Services for the 2022 Youth Sports & Educational Funding Grant.
“New York state legalized mobile sports wagering in 2021, and established that 1% of state mobile sports wagering tax proceeds be used to support grants for sports activities and education for youth,” Alexa J. Backus, Youth Bureau director, said during the meeting.
She said a fund was created under OCFS in order to provide annual awards to support sports programs for underserved youth ages 6 to 17. Through that fund, the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau was awarded $9,424.
The award will be used to increase budgeted expenses by that amount.
“Sports improve the lives of young people by promoting positive social, emotional, health, and educational outcomes,” Ms. Backus said.
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, scoffed at the idea of accepting money made through gambling without warning children of its dangers.
“There should be a component where we are able to educate these kids about the dangers of gambling,” he said.
Ms. Backus said she would raise the concern at an upcoming conference in Albany.
Mr. Acres ultimately supported the resolution, which passed unanimously.
Legislators also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the chair to sign contracts with Little River Community School and Girls on the Run Upstate, NY, for youth sports and educational funding.
Ms. Backus said that OCFS has made Resource Allocation Plan funds available, and that the Little River Community School and Girls on the Run Upstate, NY, both received $4,712 in funding.
The money was limited to nonprofit organizations who could deliver improved services to youth in the county.
Girls on the Run Upstate, NY, is a nonprofit that helps girls in grades three to eight learn life lessons and overcome gender-based obstacles through physical activity.
In response to a question from Mr. Acres, Ms. Backus said the money that goes to Girls on the Run is “predominantly for girls,” but that boys aren’t necessarily ruled out.
Both resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on Nov. 7.
