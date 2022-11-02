Legislature panel OKs youth sports resolutions

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a few resolutions during Monday’s Services Committee meeting dealing with funding for youth sports programs.

The first resolution authorizes the chair to sign a contract with the state Office of Children and Family Services for the 2022 Youth Sports & Educational Funding Grant.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.