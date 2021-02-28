OGDENSBURG — Four potentially environmentally contaminated properties in the city are the target of a clean-up effort endorsed by the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators last week.
A unanimous vote by the St. Lawrence County Legislature’s Finance Committee allows County Attorney Stephen Button to render legal and logistical assistance in remediating the contaminated properties located along the St. Lawrence River.
The four properties include the Shade Roller site on Covington Street, in addition to The Sybron site, the MCYC site and the Kiwanis site, all of which are located on Riverside Avenue in the city.
Legislator James Reagan, R-Ogdensburg, described the measure as a “golden opportunity” for the city and its riverfront, noting that remediation would potentially bring the properties back to the tax rolls and available for commercial development.
Mr. Reagan noted that the locations mentioned include “some of the most valuable properties that this program will clean up and make ready for development” and “will help spur development in St. Lawrence County,” bringing new enterprises that will “help get our county moving again.”
Mr. Button has been involved in the remediation of more than 50 such contaminated sites, earning the nickname “Mr. Clean” from Legislator Kevin Acres, D-Madrid.
Legislator David Forsythe, R-Lisbon, said, “I can think of nothing more I’d rather see than the waterfront in the city redeveloped, uncontaminated, and made useful again” in his endorsement of the motion.
“We’re really just getting started,” Mr. Button said, stating that the cleanup effort would be “of great benefit not only to the city of Ogdensburg but to the county itself,” also crediting those who have worked by his side during previous projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.