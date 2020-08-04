CANTON — St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators chair Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said that his request for an advisory opinion on Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, the subject of questioning and disdain from a few colleagues at a meeting Monday, resulted from her participation in executive sessions on matters of possible conflict of interest.
Mr. Lightfoot confirmed to the Times Tuesday he had requested an advisory opinion from the county Board of Ethics after a disagreement developed between lawmakers during executive session, outside the public eye, at a previous meeting. He said the question was raised over whether Mrs. Haggard should be involved in discussions related to the Department of Social Services, where her husband, David A. Haggard, serves as general counsel.
“I felt that some people might feel that they weren’t being — or they weren’t able to be — candid in their speech and in their comments because of her presence there, and candid in response to the way and manner that Mr. Haggard, as the attorney for social services conducts business in that office,” Mr. Lightfoot said.
At the meeting Monday, Mrs. Haggard brought up the matter, criticizing Mr. Lightfoot for pursuing the ethical questions further after she had already sought an advisory opinion from the board herself.
“You can imagine my shock when I discovered Mr. Lightfoot had requested another ethics opinion with the intention of further restricting my ability to function as a legislator,” Mrs. Haggard told the board.
Mr. Lightfoot told the Times he requested a second advisory opinion to specifically address Mrs. Haggard’s level of participation in executive session over matters related to DSS.
“My reading of that is that she needs to be out of the room, so to speak, when those discussions are taking place,” he said, noting that the new opinion details Mrs. Haggard must “remove herself” from such discussions pertaining to DSS moving forward.
Under county law, ethics advisory opinions can be requested by an individual about themselves, or by a supervisor of that employee. Their purpose is to proactively guide ethical questions, whereas an ethics complaint before the board is reactionary. Mrs. Haggard and a few other legislators who spoke on the matter Monday questioned whether Mr. Lightfoot is effectively a supervisor of other legislators, specifically drawing attention to language in the law denoting others as “subordinates.”
“I am not now, nor have ever been, and never will be a subordinate of Mr. Lightfoot,” Mrs. Haggard said. “As I search for an underlying reason for this attack,”
County Attorney Stephen D. Button said he interprets county law in a way that the chair, in this case Mr. Lightfoot, is a supervisor.
“The chair is entrusted with ensuring the compliance with the laws of the county and advising employees, whether they be clerical or other department heads or they be the county legislators, as how to bring their behavior or their actions into compliance,” Mr. Button said. “From that perspective, he would appear to be in a supervisory role.”
Mr. Lightfoot told the Times he is personally willing to publicly release the full advisory opinion, but will consult with the county attorney first.
It’s not clear at this time exactly how the matter will move forward. Mrs. Haggard noted in her remarks Monday that she consulted outside counsel in evaluating the opinion, but did not specify any actions moving forward. She was not able to be reached Tuesday for further comment.
