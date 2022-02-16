CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators during a Monday night committee meeting moved to remove Frederick J. Carter Sr. from the Development Authority of the North Country Board of Directors. Mr. Carter has been board chair since 2019 and a voting member since 2010.
In doing so, the Board of Legislators made a new appointment to the DANC board, and reappointed a current member.
The St. Lawrence County Legislature, along with legislatures in Lewis and Jefferson counties and the Watertown City Council each appoint two voting members to the DANC board. There are also four nonvoting board members who are governor’s appointees.
Following an executive session Monday night, St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously appointed Mark A. Hall as one of their two appointees. For the second spot, they reappointed Alex A. MacKinnon. The vote for Mr. MacKinnon was 14-0-1, with an abstaining vote from Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, a Democrat.
Mr. Carter was denied a seat on the DANC board by a split vote with several legislators crossing party lines. Votes in favor of reappointing him were Republicans John H. Burke, James E. Reagen and David W. Forsythe, and Democrats Anthony J. Arquiett, Margaret G. Haggard and Suzanne M. Fiacco.
Votes against Mr. Carter’s reappointment came from Republicans Rita E. Curran, Joseph R. Lightfoot, William J. Sheridan, Harry A. Smithers and Kevin D. Acres, and Democrats Rick A. Perkins and Daniel G. Fay.
The legislators will have to vote on the two appointments during the March full board meeting to make it official. The resolution will make the appointments retroactive to Monday.
Both Mr. Carter and Mr. MacKinnon’s terms expired Feb. 5. However, DANC board members remain members until they are either reappointed or a new appointment is made in their place.
Mr. MacKinnon joined the board on Nov. 14, 2011. Mr. Carter was first appointed to the board on Nov. 4, 2004, by then-Gov. George E. Pataki. St. Lawrence County legislators appointed him as a voting member on May 3, 2010.
On Tuesday, Laurie A. Marr, DANC’s director of public affairs and communications, said DANC officials “don’t get involved in the appointments of board members or any of that kind of stuff. That’s completely up to those … entities.”
DANC was first created in 1985 to handle a Fort Drum water and sewer expansion to include an additional 10,000 soldiers. The authority has since grown from three employees to 90.
The authority is a self-sustaining entity that doesn’t get state or federal funding. It aids St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis county municipalities and county governments with public works projects — water and sewer work or broadband internet expansions, for example. The authority offers loan funds for municipal projects and operates the regional landfill in Rodman.
“What we do doesn’t have a lot of impact on the general population,” Ms. Marr said. “We work with municipalities.”
