CANTON — The St. Lawrence County IDA’s Local Development Corp. CEO says financial adjustments as a result of a state audit were minor and that he agrees with all of the recommendations from the state Comptroller’s Office.
The audit criticized the LDC for not ensuring some payments were “properly authorized and supported,” though it says all the payments in question were for valid purposes, and “LDC officials generally agreed with our recommendations and indicated they planned to take corrective action.”
“As we said in our response in the audit, we do not disagree with the recommendations,” said Patrick J. Kelly, CEO of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency and its LDC. “When these reports are issued, the context of the necessary adjustments needed to achieve the recommendations is sometimes not clear. In this case, the adjustments are quite minor. The audit confirms that our disbursements are for valid purposes and we believe we have processes and controls already in place to ensure this validity. That said, we appreciate the suggestions and will develop a plan to address them as there is always room for improvement.”
The audit covered Jan. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During that time, the comptroller said the LDC “did not perform supervisory reviews of canceled check images and journal entries,” paid $300,000 during the audit period — $200,000 annually — to the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency without a written agreement on the services or payment, and “paid payroll processing fees totaling $2,473 without review and approval of the related invoices.”
The comptroller recommended the LDC “review canceled check images and journal entries to provide additional oversight of the CFO’s duties,” “establish a written agreement with the IDA that specifies the services to be provided to the LDC, the specific economic development activities LDC officials intend to fund, and the associated cost for each,” and “review and approve invoices for payroll processing services prior to payment.”
The county IDA’s seven-member board is also the LDC’s board. IDA board members are appointed by the St. Lawrence County Legislature.
