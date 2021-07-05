CANTON — Three weeks after a dozen grievance letters about the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services were sent to county lawmakers, the subject was briefly broached publicly.
During the Board of Legislators’ Finance Committee meeting last week, Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, asked whether the county would be responding to the public.
“We as a group need to compile the facts and present them to the public, so that our staff aren’t being targeted,” Mr. Burke said. “If we don’t stand up for them, who will?”
Of the 12 letters submitted to the Board of Legislators ahead of its June 7 full board meeting, nine are signed and three are anonymous. Generally, the letters allege misconduct, mismanagement and ethical impropriety at DSS, particularly within Child Protective Services, county foster care and Fostering Futures, a program of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County that supplements care in counties across Northern New York.
Allegations include forged signatures by caseworkers; prioritization of DSS employees as foster parents; removals by caseworkers without legal consultation or court orders; strategically timed orders that hinder families from retaining legal representation on weekends; retaliation by employees against foster families; and employees providing medical and mental health input outside the scope of their qualifications and responsibilities.
“It certainly seems like DSS was under attack by some of the letters that were sent,” Mr. Burke said.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said an in-progress investigation into the allegations will need to conclude before the county responds, though responses to specific cases will not be disclosed.
“We take the information that was provided directly to legislators very seriously,” Mrs. Doyle said. “It would be short-sighted to bring something immediately without looking into these concerns.”
Last summer, Plattsburgh attorney Michael J. Phillips and former Potsdam foster parent Courtney A. Fantone established the limited liability company CHILD — Community Helping Individuals Living in Distress — to review DSS foster care cases and data through the department’s own documentation and court records.
The organization anticipates submitting additional grievance letters to the board this month.
Mrs. Doyle said the county continues to be challenged by low interest in fostering.
“We’ve never had enough foster homes,” she said.
She and Mr. Burke both described DSS staff as talented.
“Some would argue that our staff are particularly trained and capable of handling more difficult situations,” Mrs. Doyle said.
DSS leadership, in the commissioner’s office and in the legal office, has been overhauled over the last two years.
In March 2020, then-Commissioner Christopher R. Rediehs retired and was replaced on an interim basis by Deputy Commissioner Heather L. Wenzel. Ms. Wenzel left for another job that July, leaving the position vacant until Cynthia M. Ackerman was hired and started on Aug. 17.
The DSS legal office saw a 100% staff turnover between 2019 and the summer of 2020. David A. Haggard assumed his role as DSS general counsel in April 2020 and didn’t have a full staff until October. In April of this year, the 15-member Board of Legislators turned control of the DSS legal office over to the county attorney, by a vote of 8-6 with one abstention. Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, did not vote, as Mr. Haggard is her husband.
Mr. Haggard’s position is now filled by the county attorney’s office. The board’s approval also carried the abolishment of management positions in the DSS legal office, and switched, in name, the social services attorney positions to assistant county attorneys. The move maintained support personnel to handle a backlog of cases. Legislators authorized hiring additional DSS caseworkers and supervisors in April and again in June.
The next county Services Committee meeting, during which DSS typically presents a department report, is scheduled for July 19, immediately following the Operations Committee meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m. County meetings are live streamed on YouTube and open for in-person participation in the legislative board room, 48 Court St., Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.