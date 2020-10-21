CANTON — Following a monthslong investigation into the placement of four packets of LSD outside St. Lawrence County law enforcement agencies, a Potsdam man was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Marko L. Jukic, 21, with four counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, four counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Sheriff’s office employees and dispatchers from county emergency services first located a packet attached to the front door of the public safety building, 49½ Court St., on the morning of Sunday, July 19. The golden foil-looking packet contained what was field tested as the drug LSD with a typed message, “TAKE A TRIP BEYOND THE PIGPEN.”
Later that morning, similar packets were located at the rear door of the Potsdam Police Department, the front door of the Norfolk Police Department and the front door of the Norwood Police Department.
By August, law enforcement personnel had canvassed the areas around the departments “quite extensively,” and reviewed video footage of the areas from the weekend of July 19, Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien previously told the Times.
Police allege Mr. Jukic placed the packets outside the departments July 18, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Mr. Jukic was arraigned by Justice James T. Phillips Jr. in Morristown Town Court and released on an appearance ticket.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the North Country Crime Analysis Center, the Potsdam, Canton, Norwood and Norfolk police departments and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
“The purpose of law enforcement in our community is to promote public safety and uphold the rule of law to protect our liberty and foster the safety we value and enjoy here in St. Lawrence County,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said in the release. “The reason we experience such safety, and the priority of such a prosecution is based on the trust and accountability the various law enforcement agencies have built with communities throughout St. Lawrence County. Any threat to those agencies is a threat to the people they are sworn to protect.”
The sheriff’s office reports no additional arrests are expected.
