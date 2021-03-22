CANTON — Julian S. McLean, 33, of Rensselaer Falls, was arrested twice over the weekend in connection with two separate incidents.
State police on Sunday morning responded to the Upstate Family Health Care building at 4 Mill Road, Lisbon, for a report of a person trespassing. Police allege Mr. McLean was kicking at the door of the chiropractor’s office and was in possession of several tools and a smoking device containing a controlled substance.
He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of burglar tools and third-degree attempted criminal trespass, all misdemeanors. He was released on appearance tickets for Lisbon Town Court.
He was then charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny involving a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a Dec. 2 complaint. Police allege Mr. McLean stole multiple items from vehicles on Pike Road in Canton.
He was arraigned virtually in Canton Town Court, and police further allege he broke a sheriff’s office camera during the arraignment, resulting in the criminal mischief charge.
Mr. McLean was held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail due to previous felony convictions.
