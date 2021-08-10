CHASE MILLS — A St. Lawrence County man has been jailed for allegedly stabbing someone Monday afternoon in Chase Mills.
State police said they responded at about 1 p.m. to a residence on McKnight Road, where they found a man stabbed once in his back, with an estimated 2-inch puncture wound. He was taken to Massena Hospital and later released, according to police.
Carlos C. Casimiro, 19, of Chase Mills, was arrested at the scene on several charges: second-degree assault, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.
Mr. Casimiro was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, where he is being held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
