RENSSELAER FALLS — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Jordan M. Halladay, no age or address available, with a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt, and misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief (preventing a 911 call), first-degree criminal mischief (damage property), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and petit larceny after responding to a report of a domestic incident in the village of Rensselaer Falls on Oct. 2.
Deputies said their investigation revealed that Mr. Halladay obstructed the victim’s breathing in front of a child in violation of a no-contact order of protection. He also allegedly damaged the victim’s phone, preventing them from calling 911, stole their keys, and took their vehicle without permission. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
