CANTON — The home meal delivery program carried out by the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging continues to struggle with volunteer shortages, leading staff to shift operations and carry extra workloads.
The office has had to temporarily consolidate some staff members who prepare more than 700 meals for needy seniors each week as a direct result of plummeting volunteer numbers. Meal prep operations from the DeKalb center are now going to work out of Canton and operations in Star Lake will now move to Gouverneur.
“We still have a critical lack of volunteers and would welcome anyone who could assist us — even a few hours a week,” Office for the Aging Director Andrea Montgomery said.
The office has had to mitigate a number of shifts in its programs brought on through the COVID-19 pandemic. Toward its onset in March, the office’s congregate dining centers had to close. As a result, seniors who normally would’ve came to mingle and eat their meals in-person were offered to opt into receiving home delivered meals.
While the number of seniors requesting delivered meals has increased significantly, the number of volunteers has fallen as much as half its pre-pandemic levels. Prior to March, Ms. Montgomery said usually about 50 to 75 volunteers helped distribute the meals. Despite a temporary rise at the outset of the pandemic that she attributes to people being off from work, Ms. Montgomery said now only about 25 to 50 volunteers are still helping.
Ms. Montgomery said despite the volunteer shortage, the office is dedicated to making arrangements and ensuring seniors are served. Several vacant part-time positions within the nutrition program have also been filled in recent weeks.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.