CANTON — Phase two of St. Lawrence County’s highway equipment replacement plan will move forward next year after lawmakers voted in committee to authorize $2.5 million out of one of the department’s general funds specifically for the project.
The move made at Monday’s county Board of Legislators Finance Committee meeting appropriates the $2.5 million out of a general fund balance specifically for the highway equipment purchases that’s been grown since the first phase of the replacement plan went into effect in 2016.
“This plan will provide us with a more mobile and agile group of equipment to help maximize our dwindling numbers that we have in the department of highway,” Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers told the board. “I see it as a critical piece in continuing to provide the services that we supply to the county.”
The move to use much of the highway equipment fund balance was chosen over the two alternatives of issuing bonds or raising the levy, the latter of which would’ve likely been a non-starter for many of the board’s fiscal conservatives.
Mr. Chambers said the board can strike a better deal with equipment manufacturers by purchasing a relatively large amount of machinery at one time. Additionally, he’s been told that equipment costs are likely going to rise next year making it important to start the purchasing process sooner rather than later.
“One of the reasons we want to get a letter of intent out to the manufacturers before the start of the year is they’re anticipating increases in equipment costs as well,” Mr. Chambers said. “So, getting the letter of intent out in the month of December of an order would certainly help keep the cost of the equipment down. I’ve been assured that there will be increases.”
According to the 2016 plan, the county will make this purchase in 2021 followed by a third and final purchase in 2026. The resolution passed unanimously, with one legislator abstaining.
