CANTON — After a procedural bungle prevented it from being approved at Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators is poised to consider a resolution awarding grant funds for the construction of an opioid treatment program in Massena.
On Monday, the county’s Community Services Board, an advisory committee normally charged with assessing and providing recommendations on mental health and addiction related matters, attempted to pass a resolution formally choosing the St. Lawrence Health System as the recipient of a $900,000 grant awarded to the county.
The grant, which comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program, was specifically targeted to provide startup funding for an outpatient opioid treatment program in Massena. The project was targeted by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports since it would encompass a methadone clinic, only two of which exist in the north country, in Watertown and Plattsburgh.
When it met on Monday, the Community Services Board passed the resolution with six votes in favor and several abstentions due to conflicts of interest. After consulting County Attorney Stephen D. Button, the board realized it needed at least seven affirmative votes to ensure the measure was legally binding, forcing legislators to table the resolution later at their meeting Monday.
Early the next morning, the Community Services Board assembled a special meeting, this time with more members present, where it passed the resolution 7 to 4 in favor of awarding the grant funds for the treatment program to St. Lawrence Health System, said county Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg.
With that hurdle now cleared, the resolution is likely set to be brought up at this coming Monday’s full county Board of Legislators meeting, though the measure will likely be met with a last bout of resistance.
Some legislators, primarily Democrats, believe the program should be awarded to and facilitated as part of the county-run Community Services Program, which already has substance abuse and mental health services. Many of the board’s Republicans have expressed they believe the program should be contracted out since St. Lawrence Health System could use it in coordination with a broader array of existing services it offers. Those Republicans have also shown skepticism that the county-run services could operate the treatment program with a profit, though all of the providers who applied for the award indicated they could and would do so.
