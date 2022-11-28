CANTON — St. Lawrence County Emergency Services is set to be outfitted with a new radio system in the near future.
During Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, county legislators unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the chair to sign a contract with Motorola Solutions for the purchase of public safety communications equipment, including a new ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio band.
According to the resolution, the emergency services department currently operates a very-high frequency (VHF) band, which experiences frequent interruption, static and unauthorized transmission on public safety frequencies.
As a result, the county authorized Blue Wing Services to conduct a communications study and act as a consultant. They recommended an overhaul of the current radio system, which would require a switch from VHF to UHF.
On March 28, the county issued a request for proposals to undertake the project, and landed on Motorola as the optimal company. Motorola offered the lowest cost of all proposals received, totaling $12.15 million.
“The proposal includes the supply of tower-related radio hardware and equipment, dispatch center-related radio hardware and equipment, subscriber portable and mobile radios, applicable software, installation services, training, and warranty and maintenance services for ten years,” the resolution states.
The county is able to provide $8 million in funding, with $5 million of that coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The remaining $4.15 million would come from a municipal lease with Motorola with an interest rate of 4.99% for five years. That means annual payments of $958,227.74.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Dec. 5.
