CANTON — St. Lawrence County officials moved to allocate funds toward the 2021 Bassmasters fishing tournament in Waddington after a last-minute legislative disagreement over this year’s event.
The county Board of Legislators approved a resolution in committee unanimously via voice vote Monday that would set aside the contractual amount of $30,000 for the Bassmasters Elite Series, which tourism advocates have touted as a regular boon for Waddington and the county’s hospitality sector.
“A number of you asked about setting this money aside,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle told the legislators. “I think that while much of 2021 is unknown, one of the things that we could consider is setting these funds aside so that there doesn’t have to be the discussion and/or the uncertainty for the folks who work on Bassmasters.”
According to the resolution, the contract with B.A.S.S., the organization facilitating the event, will keep a fishing tournament in Waddington through 2022.
In July of this year, the board haggled over several versions of legislation to fund the event between the contractual obligation of $30,000 and $50,000 that was requested by B.A.S.S. at the time, the former of which eventually passed. Several legislators at the time also were heavily concerned of the impact of bringing professional anglers into the county during the pandemic.
The tournament was ultimately moved to Clayton in Jefferson County, albeit without the usual crowds and pageantry that normally accompany the event.
