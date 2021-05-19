WADDINGTON — A $30,000 contribution set aside last year for the Bassmaster Elite Series has been preliminarily approved by St. Lawrence County lawmakers.
The Board of Legislators’ Services Committee on Monday night voted to authorize the fund release for the now staple north country event, set to bring qualifying professional bass anglers to the St. Lawrence River at Waddington’s Whittaker Park from July 15 to 18.
The series tournament was first held in Waddington in 2013, again in 2015, and every year since 2017 — though last year’s St. Lawrence River tournament was moved to Clayton a few days before its July 23 start.
The prior weekend’s Bassmaster Elite tournament on Cayuga Lake was canceled, complicating St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 testing expectations for anglers arriving in New York without having the testing buffer of the preceding tournament.
The traditional Waddington event was taken up by Jefferson County in Clayton. Spectators were prohibited, and the competition was aired on ESPN2, with additional coverage televised on Bassmaster.com and ESPN3.
Prior to the move, a $30,000 contribution was approved by St. Lawrence County for 2020, then placed in a reserve fund for future sponsorship.
This week’s resolution re-allocates the money specifically for this year’s tournament.
Launched in 2006 by the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, or BASS, the Elite Series was born out of previous iterations of professional bass fishing tournaments.
In 2018, former Waddington Mayor and Co-Chair of North Country Events Janet M. Otto-Cassada signed a contract with BASS to host the elite series event annually through 2021. An additional, smaller BASS regional tournament was contracted for 2022.
The contract decreased the host fee by $10,000 from $60,000, each year for three years. A portion of the host fee has typically been funded by a county allocation at the request of the local organizing committee, with the balance and additional marketing and supply costs covered by private sponsors, grant funding and tournament revenue.
Waddington’s July tournament closes out the 2021 BASS elite season. The organization’s other remaining elite competitions include Lake Guntersville in Scottsboro, Ala., starting this weekend; and Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vt., starting July 8.
