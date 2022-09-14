CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services has named a deputy commissioner, Douglas Hamilton, who will assume the role on Sept. 20.

According to a news release from the county, Mr. Hamilton has more than 20 years of experience in human services. For the past 15 years, he’s served as manager of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Family Support Program.

