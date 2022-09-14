CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services has named a deputy commissioner, Douglas Hamilton, who will assume the role on Sept. 20.
According to a news release from the county, Mr. Hamilton has more than 20 years of experience in human services. For the past 15 years, he’s served as manager of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Family Support Program.
He’s also worked as a caseworker providing home and community-based services for at-risk youth and families in the county, and has been a counselor for youth at an inpatient substance abuse treatment facility.
The release mentions that he’s also worked as the executive director “for an agency dedicated to working with families and youth to prevent out-of-home placements.”
“Looking at his body of work, he has the experience and leadership qualities that I’m looking for in a deputy,” DSS Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber said over the phone Wednesday.
“I feel he’s done a lot of good work for north country communities over the years, and now he can do it at a higher level, so I’m really excited to bring him on board.”
Mr. Seeber said it’s the job of the deputy commissioner to act in his stead if he’s unavailable, but Mr. Hamilton will also have duties of his own.
“We’re going to be dividing up the department in terms of responsibilities, and he’s going to oversee a lot of the eligibility side of things, such as social programs,” Mr. Seeber said. “He’s also going to be working with me in a compliance capacity to make sure we’re staying on track in a lot of different areas.”
In general, he said Mr. Hamilton will help ensure the department runs as efficiently as possible.
Committee interviews took place, and Mr. Seeber said he ultimately chose Mr. Hamilton for the role.
The release said Mr. Hamilton holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in licensed clinical mental health counseling at Southern New Hampshire University. He is a native of Hermon and now lives in Massena.
