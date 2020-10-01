CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau has chosen a winning design for its campaign to distribute masks to every K-12 student later this year.
The design by Logan LaShomb, an eight-grade student from Colton-Pierrepont Central School, was chosen from about 190 submissions to be printed on roughly 16,000 masks. It features a shadowy landscape of tall grass amid a blazing setting sun.
Ms. LaShomb was congratulated before the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on Monday night, where she thanked Colton-Pierrepont’s art teacher, Krystal Hewer, for encouraging her.
“It was really great to see the community, county and area teachers coming together so closely to work on this initiative,” Youth Bureau Director Alexa J. Backus said.
Earlier this summer, the youth advisory board for the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau came up with the idea of the “It’s your task to wear a mask” contest and mask distribution as a way of ensuring all students have access to protective equipment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All submissions were processed by the youth bureau and ultimately chosen by the youth on the advisory board.
“It was a fantastic design,” Legislator and Youth Bureau Liaison Nicole Terminell, D-Massena, said. “Both the committee members and the board really felt it displayed what St. Lawrence County is about. It’s just a great glimpse of our nature and our scenery.”
Pending full board approval at its meeting Monday, the masks will be printed and distributed to schools and students across the county later this year. The resolution passed without opposition via voice vote in committee.
