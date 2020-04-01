CANTON — Neighborhood Centers are continuing to operate in St. Lawrence County but by appointment only, Director Felicia Dumas said.
“In the past people have been able to come in as they wanted to,” Ms. Dumas said. “Now, just to reduce that person-to-person contact we are doing appointment only. But, those don’t have to be made all that far in advance.”
At most centers, appointments can be made on the same day, although some of the busier locations, such as Massena may be making appointments a day out.
The Neighborhood Centers all provide a variety of services. They each have a food pantry, Gouverneur and Canton have thrift shops, and they all do emergency utility and rental assistance.
“Right now they are doing food pantries only,” Ms. Dumas said. “In order to provide those other services we need more in depth intake and more information from individuals … we don’t need as much information for the food pantry.”
Staffing at the centers is at a minimum, Ms. Dumas said. Each has a site director and maybe one volunteer.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on businesses and activity, the centers have been seeing more people.
“It seems like most of our locations have picked up at least a little bit but it appears that Massena and Ogdensburg have definitely become busier.
The operation in Ogdensburg had to be moved recently because it was in the basement of City Hall, which has been closed to the public.
“The only way we could keep that pantry open was to move it out of City Hall,” she said.
The Ogdensburg center was moved to the Salvation Army’s former Seek and Find Thrift Shop on State Street. The new telephone number is 315-229-8181, and the hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
The pantries have also changed in that rather than allow people to choose food for their box, boxes are being prepackaged to limit close contact with the public.
The center directors have been meeting each Monday with Ms. Dumas to discuss any changes necessary and to reinforce safety measures.
“Anybody who is in the main office or any of our locations, I have asked them to take their temperature in the morning,” Ms. Dumas said. “And, they are to report if there is any sort of elevated temperature and if I have to close the center that day, then I have to.”
The thrift shops in Gouverneur and Canton are closed and not accepting any clothing donations, Ms. Dumas said.
“We can still accept smaller food donations,” Ms. Dumas said. “Cash donations are better because then we can purchase and not have to sift through and sanitize donated food.”
Donations can be sent to the main office at 1 Commerce Lane, Canton.
